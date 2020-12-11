Traverse City Woman Charged with Arson After Starting House Fire

Chloe Kiple,

A woman is charged with first degree arson after investigators say she started a Traverse City house fire on purpose.

The Traverse City Police Department says Heather Martin started a fire inside a home on Eighth Street two weeks ago.

Three people were inside at the time but everyone was able to get out safely.

Police say Martin was a guest in the home at the time and knew the other people inside.

The fire department is investigating the official cause of the fire while police investigate Martin’s motive.

