Texas Attorney General Issues Lawsuit Involving Election Results

More than 100 House Republicans are backing President Trump’s legal push to discredit the election results.

The most recent lawsuit was brought on by the Texas Attorney General against four different battleground states.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton issued court filings disputing results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The request is unprecedented in the history of presidential elections.

The Supreme Court will probably not take it, say legal experts.

But President Trump tweeted, “The Supreme Court has a chance to save our country from the greatest election abuse in the history of the United States.”

While the legal fight is backed by more than 100 Republicans, some say they believe Biden will still be the President-elect.

All four battleground states listed in the lawsuit have responded.

Pennsylvania officials called the effort a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”