Stretch of US 31 in Antrim County Undergoing Changes

A stretch of U.S. 31 in Antrim County will undergo some changes aimed at keeping drivers safe.

U.S. 31 from Sutter to Erickson roads is currently a passing zone.

MDOT decided to make it a no passing zone.

In the past two weeks there have been eight crashes on that stretch of road, two of which were deadly.

In those crashes, including a recent one, someone was trying to pass another car.

“Anytime we have a fatal crash on our roadways we look at it very closely to see if there is any kind of circumstances that were at play. That changes we might make could help prevent those types of crashes in the future,” said James Lake, communication representative for MDOT North Region.

MDOT started making the stretch a no-passing zone Thursday morning.