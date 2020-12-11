Several Michigan Politicians Support Texas Election Lawsuit

More than 100 House Republicans are backing a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General which challenges election results in four battleground states.

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued court filings disputing results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

More than a dozen Michigan politicians have signed onto the briefing, including 15 state legislators.

Some state politicians, including Representative Jack O’Malley, say Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson overstepped her role by sending absentee voting applications to millions of voters.

He says some people are accusing him and others of trying to overturn the election.

“[We’re not] necessarily. Does the Supreme Court feel there were enough irregularities, did our Secretary of State do some things that aren’t right? If they do, there will be an injunction and then it will be up to 110 legislators to decide who gets the votes,” he said.

Some legal experts say the request is unprecedented in the history of presidential elections and they say the Supreme Court will probably not take it.

President Trump tweeted, “The Supreme Court has a chance to save our country from the greatest election abuse in the history of the United States.”

While the legal fight is backed by more than 100 Republicans, some say they believe Biden will still be the President-elect.

All four battleground states listed in the lawsuit have responded.

Pennsylvania officials called the effort a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a response to the lawsuit looking to overturn the state’s election results with the U. S. Supreme Court Thursday afternoon.

In her response, Nessel notes that the challenge by Texas is “an unprecedented one, without factual foundation and without a valid legal basis.”

“The base of Texas’s claims rests on an assertion that Michigan has violated its own election laws. Not true,” the filing states. “That claim has been repeatedly rejected in the federal and state courts in Michigan, and just yesterday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch effort to request an audit. Not only is the complaint here meritless, but its jurisdictional flaws abound and provide solid ground to dispose of this action.”

To read Nessel’s full response to the lawsuit, click here.

O’Malley says his decision to support the measure came after a lot of soul-searching…and he will be will be at peace with whatever the Supreme Court decides to do.