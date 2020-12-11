Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative Grant Applications Go Live Next Week
Michigan is making $10 million available to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic or the state restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Applications for the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative grants go live at 9 a.m. on December 15.
Applications are reviewed on a first-in basis.
Grants range up to $15,000 per eligible business.
