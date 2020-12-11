Plows Prepare for Busy Winter Season Amid Pandemic

Snow removal companies are preparing for the winter storm expected to drop down this weekend.

“It’s a little delayed but it’s about time it here,” says Wes Kenny, owner of All Seasons Property Management Services LLC in Clare.

Dan McRoberts owns ACE Property Maintenance & Snow Removal in Cadillac. He says his trucks are loaded with salt and ready.

“It is going to be the first big one that they’re saying, so obviously all week we’ve been preparing the trucks, air pressures, plow fluids, oil changes, etc…”

McRoberts says he’s looking forward to a busy winter after a slow start in the spring during the first shut down:

“In the spring it was not so good for us because we were not considered essential, but I have a good feeling that this winter we are going to be essential.”

In Clare County, Kenny says the pandemic has actually made their jobs more efficient by everyone in working alone:

“We pretty much started that this spring; one person, per vehicle just so that everybody has their distance.”

McRoberts says if one of the workers does get COVID-19, they have a plan:

“If one of our workers ends up with COVID. He’s staying home and we will find a replacement.”

Whether it’s two in the morning or four in the afternoon, these trucks will be out making sure people can get where they’re going.

McRoberts says, “We love to do our part for the community, and we service a few first responders in the area and we just ask that everybody be patient with your snow guys, it’s going wet and heavy.”

“I’m ready, I’m always ready. We get what we get, and we’ll just make it happen,” says Kenny. “Stay home if possible, stay safe, be careful.”