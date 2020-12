State police say an Onaway man turned himself in after a crash in Wexford County that shut down M-115.

Troopers responded to a crash back in September on M-115 near North 15 Road.

They say that’s when Timothy Kowalski crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

Both drivers and one passenger were taken to the hospital.

Kowalski has since been charged with driving drunk.

He’ll be back in court later this month.