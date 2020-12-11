MTM On The Road: Traverse City’s Fustini’s Offers the Perfect Foodie Gifts

The holidays are fast approaching, and Fustini’s Oil and Vinegars in Traverse City have the perfect gifts for the foodies in your life.

From cookbooks to vinegar and oil samplers, you can find what gifts they’re offering in their holiday catalog.

They also have the ingredients you need to make your favorite holiday dishes and desserts. Taste test the oils and vinegars Fustini’s sells in their tasting room.

Fustini’s also hosts online cooking sessions with local chefs through Zoom. Ten days before the class, they will send you the recipes, ingredient list, the equipment needed, and a discount code to purchase Fustini’s products.

Katie and Stephanie will show you all Fustini’s has to offer this morning.