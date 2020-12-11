Minimum Wage Increase Unlikely to Happen as Unemployment Remains High

Tiffany McQueer is co-owner of J&S Hamburg on South Airport in Traverse City.

She says it’s disappointing to see minimum wage stay flat.

“I think that it’s a really bad idea for it to not go up. Everyone depends on a little bit of extra money and after this year, they deserve it. It’s been an awful year,” says McQueer.

She says that once they can reopen business will still be slow to pick up, leaving servers to lean on the wage they’re paid.

McQueer says, “It’s going to be January anyways which here it’s the slow months. So, it’s going to be a slow process. So, I think there definitely should have been an increase in minimum wage.”

Firefly in Traverse City says they’ve been battling low wages for five years.

Now, they have to pay staff extra and make cuts just to keep jobs filled.

General manager, Travis Baird says, “On top of paying a premium wage you almost have to kind of eat a little bit of labor in the spring and in the fall.”

He says even the smallest increase would help.

“A dollar here, a dollar there, or fifty cents- it doesn’t sound like a lot when it’s on paper or when it’s put out there but that adds up in a day, over a week, months, years,” said Baird.

If the unemployment rate in the state drops below 8.5% by the new year, minimum wage workers could see the increase, but the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity says that is unlikely to happen.