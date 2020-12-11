Michigan Officials Report 5,157 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 5,157 new cases of the coronavirus and 61 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 426,294 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 10,456 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 421,137 confirmed cases with 10,395 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 4, 197,750 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The first coronavirus vaccine is on the verge of approval. A group of experts endorsed Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Now the vaccine goes to the Food and Drug Administration for approval.

An FDA advisory panel voted on Thursday to recommend an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine.

Seventeen members of the panel voted to endorse the drug, four voted it down and one abstained from voting.

The FDA could approve the vaccine Friday.

Hospitals and pharmacies across the country are already preparing for its arrival.

Michigan expects 257,000 coronavirus vaccine doses right off the bat: 84,000 from Pfizer and 173,000 from Moderna in their first shipments.

That’s if the federal government authorizes them both for emergency use.

Health experts say that’s shots for about 128,000 people.

The FDA’s vaccine panel will next weigh in on the one made by Moderna. It’s also on track for public release by the end of the year.

So who gets the vaccine first?

The priority is frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

Michigan is making $10 million available to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic or the state restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative grants go live at 9 a.m. on December 15.

Applications are reviewed on a first-in basis.

Grants range up to $15,000 per eligible business.

