Michigan Minimum Wage Increase Unlikely to Take Effect on Jan. 1

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, minimum wage workers will not see the state’s minimum wage increase on the first of the year.

Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018 prohibits minimum wage increases when the state’s annual unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5%.

While October’s unemployment numbers trended down, the annual unemployment average from January to October is more than 10%.

If, as expected, the annual unemployment rate does not fall below 8.5%, then effective Jan. 1, 2021:

Michigan’s minimum wage will remain at $9.65 an hour.

The 85% rate for minors age 16 and 17 remains $8.20 an hour.

Tipped employees rates of pay remains $3.67 an hour.

The training wage of $4.25 an hour for newly hired employees age 16 and 17 for their first 90 days of employment remains unchanged.

According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the state’s minimum wage rate will next increase to $9.87 in the first calendar year following a calendar year for which the annual unemployment rate is less than 8.5%.