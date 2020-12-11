Michigan Health Officials Give Update on Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Plan

Michigan’s top health officials hosted a press conference Friday to brief the state about their coronavirus vaccine distribution plans as the FDA gets closer to giving Pfizer’s vaccine the green light for emergency use.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of MDHHS says the vaccination process will be broken into four phases, and each phase will have subgroups that are ranked by vaccination priority:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.

Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.

“This is not first come first serve, this is about principles and principles of keeping critical infrastructure, open,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Phase 1A includes healthcare and long term care workers.

“So this priority is broken into two groups. Group A is workers who have direct contact with large numbers of vulnerable residents, the second group that’s be listed here involves vaccinating the residents in these facilities,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Critical industry officials will be next in line, followed by senior citizens and people with underlying conditions. Finally, the general public will be able to get vaccinated.

“We are identifying who the really critical people are to keep the very minimum functioning,” said Dr. Khaldun.

It’s important to note who may not be able to get vaccinated:

“It’s important to note that at this time, vaccination for pregnant women and children is actually not recommended because of limited available data on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in these groups,” said Dr. Khaldun, referring to limited data from the CDC, and mentioning that this could change as we move forward.

Munson Healthcare says they’re receiving almost 3,000 of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

“There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine, however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three or four weeks depending on the manufacturer. Michiganders should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus. Individuals who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects such as low-grade fever, sore arm and fatigue, which indicate that the vaccine is working. There is a robust state and national process for tracking vaccines and reporting side effects,” the state said in a release.

The state says vaccines will hopefully be available for everyone by late next spring.