Michigan Expects to Receive 257,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Initially

America is just one step away from the coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA could approve the vaccine Friday.

Hospitals and pharmacies across the country are already preparing for its arrival.

Thursday a panel recommended the FDA give emergency authorization to use of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Michigan expects 257,000 coronavirus vaccine doses right off the bat: 84,000 from Pfizer and 173,000 from Moderna in their first shipments.

That’s if the federal government authorizes them both for emergency use.

Health experts say that’s shots for about 128,000 people.

So who gets the vaccine first?

The priority is frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

