Mason County Central, West Shore Community College Hire School Resource Officer

A plan to get a school resource officer for Mason County Central Schools is happening.

Officer Steve Case is undergoing training for the position.

Once he’s done, Case will act as the shared school resource officer for Mason County Central and West Shore Community College.

The superintendent of Mason County Central, Jeff Mount, says it will be great addition to the Safety Planning Team.

“Now we will have somebody that can be dedicated to serve on the Mason County School Saftey Planning Team along with myself. Have more of a police view of it versus an educator view of it which is really important too, because you really wanna have multiple lenses looking at your emergency operations plan,” said Mount.

Officer Case is expected to begin the position early next year.