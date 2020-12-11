Isabella Co. Child Advocacy Center Receives $2,500 Community Investment Grant

The Isabella County Child Advocacy Center received a $2,500 community investment grant.

The United Way of Gratiot and Isabella Counties provided the money.

It will be used to add a mental health therapist’s office at the center.

The center helps with child sexual abuse investigations, and provides resources to affected children and families.

“This donation and the support that we got from the United Way allows for us to provide this free of charge right here at the center for these kids to get some help,” said Meg Schubert, Executive Director.

The center expects this new service will help upwards of 270 children and non-offending family members, each year.