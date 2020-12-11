I-500 Snowmobile Race Cancellation to Hurt Sault Ste. Marie Businesses

Sault Sainte Marie was recently dealt a huge blow as the annual International 500 Snowmobile Race has been canceled due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

The event brings in a lot of money to the community and businesses in the area. They will now have to make it through the winter season without the help of the tourism coming from the race.

Owner of the The Mole Hole Gift Shop, Jennifer Reattoir says she’ll miss the extra business. “We do get some people that will be in for the week.,” she said. “Families of the racers sometimes come with them and they’ll come in because they have some downtime and they come in and shop.” Reattoir added it’s the restaurants and hotels who are going to be hurt the worst.

Executive Director of the city’s visitor’s bureau, Linda Hoath says a lot of businesses will feel the sting. “It’s the one event in winter that actually keeps a lot of the hotels and restaurants and all them open,” she said.

Hoath says 8,000 to 10,000 people show up during the event. “It’s packed downtown. The restaurants are full. People are spending money. It’s a couple million dollars just in the three days and that’s not counting the whole week the racers are here.”

Hoath prefers to say the race has been postponed, not canceled, and it will make it’s return in 2022.