Help Santa Find His Lost Sleigh Bells in Sault Ste. Marie

Yoopers are putting their thinking caps on for the ‘Santa’s Sleigh Bells Scavenger Hunt‘ in Sault Ste. Marie. This is the first year for the event put on by the Parks and Recreation Department. Now through December 20, you can explore area parks and trails, and search for clues.

“The story is that Santa’s Reindeer were here in the city and they lost their bells while playing in the parks,” explained the organizer of this event, Trisha Kiczinski. “We are asking participants to go to our Facebook page, Parks and Recreation, that’s where you will read the clues. The clues will describe a park and you visit the park, look for the bell…once you find the bell, take a photo, and submit it through Facebook or email if you prefer. That is worth an entry in the drawing. There are nine parks for each of the nine reindeer, so you can enter nine times.”

There are tons of great prizes you can win from local businesses.

Click here for more information about ‘Santa’s Sleigh Bells Scavenger Hunt’.