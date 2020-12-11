Gingerbread House Build Off with Kits from City Bake Shop in Traverse City

National Gingerbread House Day is Saturday, so we decided to kick the celebrations off a little early!

City Bake Shop in Traverse City is a new bakery that just started in fall 2020.

They specialize in custom sugar cookies, seasonal cookies, cakes, cupcakes, scones, granola bars, etc. They also offer cookie kits and gingerbread house kits.

They sell their treats at the indoor farmers market at the Village on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Thanks to some kits from City Bake Shop, ‘the four’s’ Melissa Smith and Xavier Hershovitz put their gingerbread house making skills to the test in the Heritage House kitchen.

Watch the video above to see who came out on top in the gingerbread house showdown!

To learn more about the City Bake Shop, click here.