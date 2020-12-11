Gaylord’s The Iron Pig Smokehouse Fights for Liquor License at Show Cause Hearing

The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord continued to fight to get their liquor license reinstated during show cause hearing on Friday.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended it after Iron Pig Owner, Ian Murphy refused to stop dine-in service amid the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, even after being served a cease and desist letter.

When the state came to the restaurant to suspend the license, they said they saw 50 to 60 people there with most customers not wearing masks.

Murphy says he is just trying to make sure his employees can maintain their livelihoods. The fate of the Iron Pig’s liquor license will be decided on Monday.