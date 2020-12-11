FDA Advisory Committee Endorses Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The first coronavirus vaccine is on the verge of approval. A group of experts endorsed Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Now the vaccine goes to the Food and Drug Administration for approval.

An FDA advisory panel voted on Thursday to recommend an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine.

Seventeen members of the panel voted to endorse the drug, four voted it down and one abstained from voting.

The FDA is likely to follow the panel’s recommendation and says they will have a response quickly.

The FDA’s vaccine panel will next weigh in on the one made by Moderna. It’s also on track for public release by the end of the year.