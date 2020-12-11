Downtown Ludington to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Virtually

For the first time in more than a decade there will be no lake shore party to ring in the New Year in Ludington.

Instead, downtown Ludington is hosting a virtual event to ring in the New Year.

It’ll include music, live interviews, highlights of 2020, and content submitted by anyone who loves Ludington.

There are four categories and a chance to win prizes for your video submission.

It’s a way to still ring in 2021 on a positive note.

“Our goal with the video, with that show, is just to have a fun night, show case some of the talent of our community and creativity. Create a positive way to enter into 2021 just as we would if there was a ball drop,” said Jen Tooman, Communications and Marketing Manager.

If you’re interested in submitting a video, click here.