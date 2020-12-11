Crews Work to Save Orchard Beach State Park’s Historic Shelter Building
The historic shelter building at Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee is being moved to keep it from falling into Lake Michigan.
For nearly a hundred years, the shelter building has sat overlooking Lake Michigan; however, high water and erosion has made the bluff unstable.
Now the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is relocating the 850-ton building to safer spot in the park.
The entire process is expected to take ten hours.
Once moved, the building will serve as a centerpiece for the park’s revitalized day-use area, offering improved accessibility for shelter visitors and, eventually, a new playground.