BREAKING: FDA Authorizes First Coronavirus Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine.

The approval of Pfizer’s vaccine means that millions of people will begin receiving the vaccine within days.

This is a turning point in the pandemic that has taken more than 290,000 lives, including 10,456 Michiganders.

The United States becomes the sixth county to approve the vaccine.

Governor Whitmer said, “This is great news for our families, frontline workers, small businesses, and economy. In Michigan, a state built on hard work and innovation, a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine will be manufactured by Michigan workers at a Michigan business.”

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order to create the Protect Michigan Commission.

The commission will be a group of people from across the state that are trying to make Michiganders more comfortable with the vaccine.

“These vaccines work by preparing your body to fight the real virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “If it comes into contact with it.”

The first people expected to get the vaccine are frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

The vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective in clinical trials.