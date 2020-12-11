Better Business Bureau: Shopping on Social Media

Shopping ads are always littering our social media pages. While some look legit, many deals are too good to be true. Troy Baker, from the Better Business Bureau, explains the dangers of shopping on social media, and why you should think before you click.

“We find is that the majority of people who report to us that they’re not actively looking for a product, they buy something, and they end up getting ripped off from the sellers of that product on social media,” says Troy. “It’s becoming a huge problem, especially when ad purchasing on most social media platforms is very inexpensive”.

The ads that pop up on your social media account, most of the time, are tailored to your tastes due to “cookies”. “Cookies” contain data that are used to “improve your web browsing experience”. So, if you had a recent search for baby cribs, you may be getting ads like diapers, bottles, and other infant items.

“Some of these ads could be scams, and when you click them it will take you to a website that looks real, but it’s not,” Troy explained. “So, before you even click on that ad, make sure to research the company first”. Troy encourages consumers to use BBB.org to search for companies. “Our website will tell you whether or not if that company is certified and has had any complaints”. He also mentioned that a simple Google search may do the trick.

