Association of Rescue Kritters Seeks Discarded Christmas Trees for Animals

The Association of Rescue Kritters, or A.R.K., is asking for discarded Christmas trees to help their animals.

A.R.K. has been rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife for 20 years.

Every holiday season they ask for discarded Christmas trees.

The trees are used to insulate the animal cages and recreate a natural habitat for the wildlife.

This is something A.R.K. says makes a huge difference in the animals lives.

“They really make a difference in how comfortable the animals that are in the cages. We are so incredibly thankful to the community for the support they’ve had this year,” said Ruth Fruehauf, and Director.

Donated trees can be dropped off outside of A.R.K.’s facility on South Maple Valley Road in Saint Helen.