3 Arrested in Isabella Co. After Troopers Find Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop

Police arrested three people after finding a gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Isabella County.

Around 10:30 Thursday night state police pulled over a car for speeding on U.S. 127 in Union Township.

The trooper found out that the vehicle was stolen.

After a search of the car, police say they found an illegally concealed gun and suspected meth.

A Manton man was arrested for the gun.

A Lake City woman and a Jackson woman were both arrested for the meth.