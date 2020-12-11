3 Arrested in Isabella Co. After Troopers Find Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop
Police arrested three people after finding a gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Isabella County.
Around 10:30 Thursday night state police pulled over a car for speeding on U.S. 127 in Union Township.
The trooper found out that the vehicle was stolen.
After a search of the car, police say they found an illegally concealed gun and suspected meth.
A Manton man was arrested for the gun.
A Lake City woman and a Jackson woman were both arrested for the meth.