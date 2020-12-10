Whitmer Forms Protect Michigan Commission for Vaccine Education

The COVID-19 vaccines are just days if not hours away from final approval and distribution but many Michiganders are leery of taking a possibly rushed vaccine.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is getting some help.

For months officials have said that the COVID-19 vaccine is the way we get out of the pandemic but it’s only helpful if people are willing to take it.

Governor Whitmer is putting together the Protect Michigan Commission, a group of people from across the state that are trying to make Michiganders more comfortable with the vaccine

“These vaccines work by preparing your body to fight the real virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “If it comes into contact with it.”

“They will be uniquely equipped to reinforce the importance that we all get vaccinated,” said Whitmer.

The Commission is chaired by Dr. Khaldun, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and a slam dunk choice in Pistons superstar Blake Griffin.

They will lead a group of 50 members to educate Michiganders in the vaccine options and safety.

“A vaccine will only be approved when it has gone through three phases of clinical trials,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The process has been a swift one, Pfizer being approved first.

“Michigan will receive about 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Once approved it will be shipped within hours, the Moderna version soon after.

“Michigan will receive about 173,000 doses,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The entire rollout may take much of next year but it is the only route to beating COVID evermore.

“A safe, effective vaccine is the strongest tool that we have against this virus,” said Whitmer, “Once it becomes available.”

The Commission is going to have up to 50 members and they’re looking for people from all walks of life. Anybody open to joining the commission, can head HERE for more information on how to apply.