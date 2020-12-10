Wellness for the Family: Holiday Mocktails

Americans consume twice as much alcohol between Thanksgiving to New Years Day, compared to the rest of the year. In this week’s Wellness for the Family, we get some great alternatives with fun and festive mocktails.

Holiday Mocktails

“A holiday drink category known to contribute empty calories are cocktails,” says Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan registered dietitian, Shanthi Appelö. “Alcohol has 7 calories per gram, so even spirits that don’t have added sugar or fat can equal 80-100 calories in a single ounce pour. Whether you’re looking to cut down on sugar in your drinks or prefer to consume mocktails, these family-friendly drinks have unique flavors and beautiful garnishes that are sure to be crowd-pleasers”.

The Perky Pear

Ingredients

2 oz pear juice*

½ tsp honey

2 pods cardamom, seeds crushed or 1/8 tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Sparkling water to top

Crushed ice

Pear slices, for garnish

*Choose no sugar added pear juice. Use the juice from canned pears if unable to find pear juice.

Instructions

In a glass, stir pear juice with honey. Honey will not dissolve well in ice mixture. In a shaker bottle with ice, combine pear juice and honey mixture, vanilla extract and cardamom. Strain liquid over glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with pear slices.

Nutrition information

Calories 41 | Fat 0 g | Carbohydrates 10 g (sugar 8 g) | Protein 0g|

The Cozy Cran

Ingredients

1.5 oz 100% cranberry juice (not cranberry juice cocktail)

0.5 oz orange juice

1/8 tsp cinnamon

Sparkling water to top

Crushed ice

3-4 cranberries for garnish

Burnt orange slices: 1 orange, 1 tbsp granulated sugar

Optional cinnamon sugar rim: ¼ tsp cinnamon and 1 tbsp turbinado sugar

Instructions

Optional cinnamon sugar rim: combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Transfer mixture to a plate. Slide orange across desired spot for sugar rim and dip this area in the mixture. (I recommend placing sugar rim of ¼ of the glass. Burnt orange slices: Turn the oven on broil. Thinly slice orange slices and gently over sprinkle granulated sugar. Place on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil (parchment and wax paper will burn under broiler). Place in oven for 4-5 minutes, or until they have reached the desired “burnt” look. Ovens vary in the power of the broiler, so time may vary. In a shaker bottle with ice, combine cranberry juice, orange juice and cinnamon and shake vigorously. Pour shaker contents into a glass with ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with burnt orange slices and cranberries.

Nutrition information

Calories 28| Fat 0 g| Carbohydrates 7 g (sugar 7 g) | Protein 0 g