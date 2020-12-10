Two Representatives Introduce Bipartisan Dam Safety Legislation

The Midland flood was nearly nine months ago and the footage is still shocking to see.

On Thursday, Representatives Debbie Dingle and John Moolenaar introduced a bipartisan bill to reform and improve dam safety and oversight.

The pair began pushing for reform following the Edenville and Sanford dam failures this spring.

Their legislation, the National Dam and Hydropower Safety Improvements Act would enhance dam safety requirements nationwide.

It would also modernize existing infrastructure through the development of new best practices and improve communication between the federal energy regulatory commission and states.

Specific to the midland flood, it would require the FERC to report to congress on the independent analysis of the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.