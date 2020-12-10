Traverse City Film Festival Seeks Donations to Lower Debt

The pandemic has hit certain businesses especially hard since March.

Traverse City Film Festival, the owners of State Theater and Bijou by the Bay in Traverse City, have had to close both theaters for the past several months.

With no box office revenue, they’ve been working to get out of debt.

Thanks to donations from the community and the canceling or lowering of debt from vendors, they’re hopeful that they’ll achieve it.

They’re just about $100,000 from their goal.

“We’ve done really well, thanks to many of you who have given to us and I would say in this time since March, we’re about two thirds out of debt. We want to be ready when we can open theaters again. We will not open theaters until we’re absolutely sure that it’s safe to do so because of COVID-19,” said Michael Moore.

The Traverse City Film Festival hopes to be back in 2021.

If you’d like to donate, click here.