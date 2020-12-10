The Dog Lady of Mexico: From Animal Advocate to Best Selling Author

It’s one thing to have a love for animals, but it’s a whole different story when you rescue thousands of stray dogs and cats from the streets of Mexico and then write a best selling novel about it.

That’s exactly what Alison Sawyer Current did in a recent novel, The Dog Lady of Mexico. It’s a title so fitting for Current and also goes right along with her animal rescue, Isla Animals.

To hear about Current’s novel and more about her rescue click on the video posted above.

For a direct link to order a copy of The Dog Lady of Mexico, click here.