Senate Passes Bill to Help with Shoreline Erosion Relief

A bill passed by the senate on Thursday and spearheaded by Michigan Senator Gary Peters is aimed at helping communities who have been hit hard by lakeshore erosion caused by record high water levels.

Sen. Peters says climate change is playing a huge part in these trends. “With climate change, we’re seeing the frequency of storms is increasing–the severity of storms is increasing,” he said. “You have high water so flooding–precipitation events are all going to increase.”

The STORM Act will allow communities affected by shoreline erosion and flooding to take out loans to help fix and strengthen the damaged areas. “Local communities can then draw on that money to put a project in place and then they’ll pay it back over a long period of time, but it’ll be at a very low interest rate,” said Sen. Peters “These are investments that pay big time, because it’s a whole lot cheaper to fix infrastructure and harden infrastructure than it is to rebuild it if it’s destroyed in a storm or it’s water levels may increase.”

In Petoskey, Director of Parks and Recreation Kendall Klingelsmith says the walking trail near Magnus Park has been shut down for almost a year. “This is just another area on our lakeshore that is compromised and we’re doing everything we can to keep the users safe,” he said. Klingelsmith added funding is the key, and he appreciates that the issue is being recognized.

Sen. Peters hopes to get the STORM Act passed in the house as soon as possible.