Sec. of State Benson Files Motion to Intervene in Antrim County Election Lawsuit

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed an emergency motion to intervene in a lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Antrim County.

Court documents show that William Bailey of Central Lake Township filed suit against Antrim County because three ballots were damaged in the machines during the recount process.

Bailey’s attorney alleges that those three damaged ballots allowed the proposal for a marijuana business within the village of central lake to pass by one vote.

But bailey is a registered voter in the township, not the village, and could not have voted on the village’s marijuana proposal in the first place.

Jocelyn Benson is expected to have a hearing about the case Thursday afternoon.

