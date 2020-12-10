Retired General Lloyd Austin Nominated for Secretary of Defense

President-elect Biden introduced his latest choice for a senior cabinet post, nominating retired General Lloyd Austin to be Secretary of Defense.

The historic pick would be the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

But he faces an uphill battle to get confirmation because he doesn’t meet all the requirements for the job.

General Austin was a West Point graduate who commanded U.S. forces in Iraq before leading central command.

To get confirmed Congress would have to waive the requirement that the position is filled by someone who has been out of active-duty military service for at least seven years.

I wouldn’t be asking for this exception if the nation didn’t need it, says Biden.

But some Democrats are still unsure if they will confirm Austin.

General Austin is the first nominee to encounter resistance from Senators in the incoming President’s own party.