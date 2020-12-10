President-Elect Biden Picks Susan Rice as Domestic Policy Advisor

President-elect Joe Biden tapped former Obama adviser Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council.

It comes a day after Joe’s son, Hunter Biden, revealed his taxes are under investigation.

The FBI has been looking into his finances since 2018, but they did not actively pursue the case in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.

It is Justice Department policy not to influence the race.

The president-elect’s son said he’s confident a review will find he acted “legally and appropriately.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden announced Wednesday that he selected retired four star Army General Lloyd Austin to run the Pentagon.