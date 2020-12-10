Married in the Mitten: Tay Avery Design

In this week’s Married in the Mitten, Michelle Dunaway was at MerryMakers in Charlevoix to see what their creative team is up to now. The lead coordinator and planner for MerryMakers, Taylor Swaim, shared her latest project which includes bridal gowns.

“I love the old pieces and making them new,” Swaim said. She’s currently working on taking a bridesmaid dress and converting it to a modern gown… with pants. “I love to reform things, evolve even further into modern times or into something that’s never actually been done”.

In this day and age, brides and grooms are encouraged to have as much fun with their wedding as they want to. Swiam uses her designs to help give brides that extra flare on their special day. “The inspiration I have comes from everywhere,” she explained. “Depending on the bride, I want to give them something that fits their style and personality”.

Her passion for fashion started when she was just 14-years-old. “I used to do prom dresses when I was in high school, and it just kept going from there”.

Swaim’s creations are done under Tay Avery Design.

Click here for more information about MerryMakers.