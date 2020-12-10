Man Sentenced for Montcalm Co. Crash That Killed Young Woman, Baby

A judge sentenced a man for a crash that killed a woman and her baby niece in Montcalm County.

WOOD TV8 reports that Brian Johnson was sentenced to 45 days in jail, one year of probation and more than $10,000 in fees and restitution.

He was convicted of a misdemeanor count of causing a deadly crash.

January of last year police said Johnson slammed into the back of a stopped car on M-46.

Eighteen-year-old Samantha Baker and her nine-month-old niece died.

Johnson claimed he did not see brake lights.