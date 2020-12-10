Holiday Greetings on the four

The holidays are here and they look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate together. Send your holiday greetings to the family, or friends, you can’t see this year: through the four. Your loved ones will see your extra special holiday wishes on the show and on social media!

You can say your greetings to whoever you want. Just turn your phone sideways and hit record. Once you have your 30-second greeting recorded, email the video to us at thefour@9and10news.com! Then tell your recipient to keep an eye out on the four for your extra special holiday message.