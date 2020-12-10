Grand Traverse Resort Celebrates Gallery of Shops Holiday Event
‘Tis the season for shopping and doing so, safely and with social distancing guidelines in mind. That’s why the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme has the perfect holiday opportunity.
Saturday, December 12 you can experience the Gallery of Shops holiday shopping event with everything from free parking, 20% discounts in every story, and even free gift prizes in certain stores.
The event happens every holiday season but this year safety guidelines are in place including mask-wearing, hand sanitizer on-site, and social distancing as well.
For more details on shopping at Grand Traverse Resort & Space check out the video posted above.
