State police say they arrested a Gaylord man on Tuesday for having meth.

Troopers say they caught Eric Splan speeding on the I-75 business loop in Grayling when they pulled him over.

After a searching Splan, troopers say they found meth on him and that he was driving without a license.

Two passengers were let go.

Splan was charged with possession of meth and for operating without a license.