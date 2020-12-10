FDA Will Vote On The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Today

An end to the coronavirus pandemic may be in sight as the nation pins its hopes on today’s Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting.

They will decide the emergency authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

If they vote in favor, the first doses could be shipped as early as this weekend.

They are using the same standards they would for any other vaccine on how well it protects, says The FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee. But they are moving a little faster on the approval process because of the raging outbreak.

On Tuesday, an FDA panel said the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective and is likely to be green-lighted Thursday.

As we wait for the approval, states have begun planning their first round of vaccines for health care workers and people in nursing homes.

The majority of Americans will have to wait a few months to get a vaccination.

The FDA will hold an emergency use hearing next Thursday about Moderna’s vaccine.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna inoculations have proven to be nearly 95% effective.