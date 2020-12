You can now buy an over the counter coronavirus test kit.

The FDA approved emergency authorization for the kit.

You swab your nose at home and send it back to a lab.

If you are positive, you will be contacted over the phone or through a doctor.

If you test negative, you will be notified by email or an online portal.

You can buy the non-prescription test kit through Pixel by Lab Corp’s website. You have to be at least 18 years old to buy it.