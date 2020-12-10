Consumers Energy Offers Gift Certificate Promotion to Help Small Businesses in Traverse City

COVID-19 has taken a big toll on small businesses.

The Consumers Energy Our Town program is giving some small businesses a boost in Traverse City.

Starting Friday morning at 8 a.m., every downtown gift certificate purchased online will be matched by Consumers.

They will match purchases up to $100 from downtowntc.com.

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority says it could get people out spending money.

“We are just hoping that people come with these gift certificates that they have gotten through this program, now or right after the holidays and do a lot of shopping in downtown Traverse City,” said Katy McCain, Director of Community Development.

The Our Town matching program is first come first serve, and will end once the money is gone.