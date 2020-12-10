Chippewa County Community Foundation Starts Program to Help Front Line Workers, Local Businesses

For most of 2020, we have been dealing with this pandemic. Health care facilities along with front line workers have gone above and beyond in protecting us.

And, to thank them, while helping local businesses at the same time, the Chippewa County Community Foundation is holding a “Community Cares” program. From doctors to nurses, paramedics, to many others, this is to show appreciation for their efforts. The program was initiated on December 4, and so far it has been a huge success.

“We want to show our health care workers how much they mean to us and just to give them a little boost because they are working so hard,” says executive director, Debbie Jones. “At the same time, we also want to support our local businesses so we are asking people to buy a $15 gift card from a local business, or downtown development dollars or chamber bucks. Then, bring them to our office, and we have “thank you” cards that you can write a message to a health care worker…then we will give it to the health care worker. The thing that is really important is to write that thank you note. To tell the health care worker what they mean to our community and just how much we appreciate them.”

The program has no end date as of now. For more information about Chippewa County Community Foundation’s “Community Cares” program, click here.