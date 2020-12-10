Car Dealership in Petoskey Fills 1938 Pick-up with Toy Donations

For over 30 years, Dave Kring Chevrolet-Cadillac in Petoskey has collected donations for Toys for Tots.

This year, they’re doing it in style by packing a 1938 Chevy pick-up truck full with unopened toys. Donors heading to the dealership will also have a chance to check out the 45 years-worth of nutcrackers set up around the building.

Owner Dave Kring says it’s all about making sure the kids have a great Christmas. “This year in particular, it’s even more important to make sure the Christmas trees in everyone’s house is stuffed,” he said.

Donors are welcome to stop in any time during store hours until December 17.