Cadillac’s OASIS Family Resource Center Sponsors 60 Families for the Holidays

OASIS Family Resource Center is breaking records this year with sponsoring more than 60 families.

That is almost double compared to last year.

Every year OASIS takes in families to be sponsored for the holidays.

The team at OASIS determines how they can best help the family.

Community members then come in and sponsor these families, buying gifts and other things.

Executive Director of OASIS, Amber Herlein says this is a message of hope for these families.

“This isn’t just about getting them gifts and things they need or want, but for them it’s a message of hope and being heard. Families come and they see their pile of gifts and they are overwhelmed and just full hope and love and it’s just a really awesome experience,” said Herlein.

