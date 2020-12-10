Alma Woman Charged with Resisting Arrest, Having Meth in Gladwin Co.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says an Alma woman lead them on chase beginning on North Bard Road in Sherman Township.

They say they tried to pull Jessica Tolfree over Tuesday night but she took off.

Deputies used spike stripes which they say Tolfree hit, stopping her at South Bard and Plant Road in Gladwin County.

Tolfree was arrested and charged with third degree fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and having meth.

She is also a habitual offender.