13-Year-Old Charged With Assault With Intent to Murder in Grand Traverse Co.

We have an update on the 13-year-old involved in an attempted murder case in Grand Traverse County.

The county prosecutor says the teenager is charged with assault with intent to murder, but it’s still unclear if she will be charged as an adult.

Last Friday, Traverse City police were called to a house on Barlow Street.

The caller said she was stabbed in the back.

The teenager was found on the street by a nearby officer.

She is being held in a juvenile detention center.