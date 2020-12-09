Wisconsin Fighter Jet Crashes In Upper Peninsula

A Wisconsin-based fighter jet crashed in the Upper Peninsula while on a training mission.

Search crews are now looking for the pilot.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon was assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison.

It crashed around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The plane went down in the Hiawatha National Forest in Delta County, about 250 miles from the base.

The cause of the crash is not known, and neither is the status of the pilot.

The crash is still under investigation.