Wisconsin Fighter Jet Crashed In Upper Peninsula

A Wisconsin based F-16 fighter jet has crashed in the Upper Peninsula in the Hiawatha National Forrest.

The plane went down during a training mission Tuesday night around 8 p.m., say The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

They also say the plane was assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin.

One single pilot was on board. It is not known if the pilot was ejected from the jet.

Search crews are in the area searching. The cause of the crash is still unknown.